ITCZ to bring scattered rainshowers in Mindanao, parts of Visayas, Mimaropa

MANILA, Philippines — An intertropical convergence zone will bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in Mindanao, Western and Central Visayas and Mimaropa on Friday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

Flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas during moderate to at times heavy rainshowers, Pagasa warned in its 4 a.m. weather forecast.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains.

“Sa nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon kasama ang Metro Manila ay magiging maganda ang panahon pero asahan pa rin ang biglaang pagbuhos ng ulan dulot ng thunderstorm sa hapon o gabi,” Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said.

(For the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, the weather will be fair but expect sudden rains in the afternoon or evening due to thunderstorms.)

“Sa Eastern Visayas, magiging maganda ang panahon kung saan masisilayan ang pagsikat ng araw pero asahan ang pag-ulan dulot ng localized thunderstorms,” he added.

(In Eastern Visayas, the weather will be fair but rains due to localized thunderstorms should also be expected.)

Aurelio said the weather will most likely be fair for the coming weekend but warned that isolated rainshowers may still occur in the afternoon or evening.

Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 25 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 27 to 36 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 23 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

