ITCZ to continue bringing rain in parts of Visayas, Mindanao on Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines — The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is forecast to continue bringing rain over parts of Visayas and Mindanao on Tuesday, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Dahil sa epekto ng ITCZ, ang Eastern Visayas, kasama na rin ang Caraga, Northern Mindanao at lalawigan ng Bohol ay inaasahan natin magiging maulap ang kalangitan at may kasamang kalat kalat na pagulan at thunderstorms,” said Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

(Due to the effects of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), we expect Eastern Visayas, including Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and the province of Bohol, to have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.)

“Samantala sa nalalabing bahagi ng Visayas at Mindanao fair weather, maliban sa mga localized thunderstorms,” he added.

(While the rest of Visayas and Mindanao will have fair weather, except for localized thunderstorms.)

Meanwhile, generally fair weather with chances of isolated rain will prevail over the entire Luzon due to the effects of the high pressure area, and the absence of the southwest monsoon during “monsoon break.”

No low pressure areas or storms are also currently being monitored outside and within the Philippine area of responsibility.

Pagasa said the temperature range in key cities/areas across the country for Tuesday will be:

Metro Manila: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 22 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 26 to 30 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

JPV

