It’ll be cloudy with isolated rainshowers today

MANILA, Philippines — Batanes, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands will experience cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms on Friday due to a frontal system, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
In a 4 a.m. weather bulletin, Pagasa said that Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.
“Sa Metro Manila at nalalabing bahagi ng bansa patuloy na mararanasan ang maaliwalas na panahon maliban lamang sa pulo-pulong pag-ulan, pagkidlat, pagkulog, na dulot pa rin ng localized thunderstorms (In Metro Manila and the rest of the country, there will be fair weather except for isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms),” Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said in a live weather update.
No gale warning has been raised by the weather bureau.
The forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:
- Metro Manila: 28 to 35 degrees Celsius
- Baguio City: 17 to 26 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 27 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Tuguegarao: 24 to 37 degrees Celsius
- Legazpi City: 28 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Cebu: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban City: 27 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Zamboanga City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
