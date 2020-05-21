It’ll be cloudy with isolated rainshowers today

[embedded content]

MANILA, Philippines — Batanes, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands will experience cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms on Friday due to a frontal system, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In a 4 a.m. weather bulletin, Pagasa said that Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

“Sa Metro Manila at nalalabing bahagi ng bansa patuloy na mararanasan ang maaliwalas na panahon maliban lamang sa pulo-pulong pag-ulan, pagkidlat, pagkulog, na dulot pa rin ng localized thunderstorms (In Metro Manila and the rest of the country, there will be fair weather except for isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms),” Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said in a live weather update.

No gale warning has been raised by the weather bureau.

The forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:

Metro Manila: 28 to 35 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 26 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 27 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 24 to 37 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 28 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 34 degrees Celsius

Iloilo: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 27 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

