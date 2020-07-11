“‘Ito ‘yung panahon para hindi tayo manahimik’: Angel Locsin encourages industry members to speak up after ABS-CBN was denied a franchise”

This is what Angel Locsin has to say after the House of Representatives denied ABS-CBN a new franchise.

“Ito ‘yung panahon para hindi tayo manahimik.”

These were the words of Angel Locsin at the prayer vigil held in front of ABS-CBN’s headquarters after the House of Representatives denied the network a fresh franchise on Friday, July 10.

Angel could not help but be emotional in her speech.

“Sa dami ng gusto kong sabihin, hindi ko alam kung ano ang uunahin ko. Sa dami ng nararamdaman ko ngayon, hindi ko alam kung paano isisigaw,” she remarked.

The actress urged those who are part of the industry to speak up especially at a crucial time like this.

“Pero ang alam ko lang, ito ‘yung panahon para hindi tayo manahimik. Ito ‘yung panahon na hindi tayo dapat magwatak-watak. Ipakita natin kung ano ang relevance ng industriya na ‘to, na hindi lang tayo basta entertainment,” she stated.

She added, “Nakikiusap po ako, now is the time. Gamitin natin ‘yung boses natin sa tama. Naniniwala rin ako na ang isang kumpanya na may magandang hangarin para makatulong sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na sa gitna ng isang pandemya, ay kailangan na kailangan natin.”

The Iba Yan host stressed that the result of the votes of the House of Representatives will not only affect the owners of ABS-CBN, the Lopez family, but also the small businesses that depend on the network.

“Ang boto pong ito ay hindi lang po tungkol sa mga Lopez. Tungkol po ito sa lahat ng mga empleyado ng ABS-CBN, sa lahat ho ng nakikinabang sa ABS-CBN, hindi man ho nagtatrabaho sa ABS. Iyong mga nagtitinda sa canteen, mga suppliers,” she said.

Angel shared that she was born during Martial Law, the same time when ABS-CBN was also shut down.

“Ipinanganak ako noong panahon ng Martial Law at lagi kong nakikita sa mga balita noon na ‘Never again.’ Nakikita ko, nababasa ko sa history books. Lumaki ako na nababasa ko. Ewan ko lang ngayon sa ganitong generation. Pero huwag ho sana natin hayaan na dito na lang po matatapos ang ABS-CBN,” she remarked.

Angel called for unity among the people in the industry stressing that this fight is not only for the company but also for the people who have families to raise and to feed.

“Kailangan po natin ng isa’t-isa, kailangan po natin magkaisa, dahil hindi lang po ito laban ng [isang] kumpanya. Buhay po ng mga tao ang nakasalalay dito — mga tao na may binabayaran, hinuhulugan, may pinapagamot, pinag-aaral, binubuhay na pamilya.

“Nakikiusap ako na magkaisa tayo. Iparamdam natin kung ano ang kayang magawa ng industriyang ito, pag tulong-tulong, pag sama-sama,” she stated.

The Committee on Legislative Franchises denied ABS-CBN a fresh franchise on Friday voting 70 to 11, two months since it went off air on television and radio after the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) issued the network a cease-and-desist order.