“It’s a boy for Phil Younghusband, Margaret Hall”

Former Azkals Phil Younghusband and model Margaret Hall are having a boy.

The newlywed couple made the announcement during a gender reveal party held at Samba in Shangri-La at the Fort Manila on Wednesday.

It was in December when the two first announced Margaret’s pregnancy.

“It has been our dream to be parents for a long time now and for our wishes to come true, we feel truly blessed by the Lord. We hope to be half as good as parents as our Mother’s and Father’s have been to us and those parents we have surrounded ourselves with,” wrote Phil in an Instagram post.

Phil and Margaret married in Canterbury, United Kingdom in July. The two got engaged in 2017.