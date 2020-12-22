It’s A Christmas Miracle: Lorde’s Onion Ring Instagram Account Is Back

Lorde has been notoriously inactive on her main social media accounts for almost three years now, but she’s recently revived her side hustle: her account that reviews onion rings.

It was revealed that Lorde was behind @onionringsworldwide around the time she released her second studio album Melodrama.

“It’s me,” she told Jimmy Fallon back in 2017. “I’m so embarrassed.”

“I naively didn’t realise that it would be a thing that I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places,” she continued.

“It was a funny thing with my friends on tour.”

Now, she’s back, baby! Kicking off with a post captioned “Don’t call it a crumb back…”, she followed with several onion ring reviews taken from around New Zealand.

“I’ve got to be honest with you, this reviewer stopped ordering onion rings after her identity was leaked to the press in the great debacle of 2017,” Lorde wrote on a separate post.

“I’d get a smile and a wink from waitstaff— it got embarrassing, you know? But it occurred to me that some things are too good to let the internet spoil.”

Enjoy some of Lorde’s new reviews below.