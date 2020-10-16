It’s back! Reno liver spread secures product registration, says FDA

MANILA, Philippines — The manufacturer of the Reno brand of liver spread has secured a certificate of product registration (CPR) that allows it to be sold again in stores, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Friday.

“Itong Reno nabigyan na po siya ng certificate of product registration baka two weeks ago… meron na po,” FDA head Eric Domingo said in a radio interview with DZMM.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Reno has been given a certificate of registration, two weeks ago.)

“Itong liver spread wala ng kulang na dokumento at pumasa sa ating panuntunan,” he added.

FEATURED STORIES

(This (brand of) liver spread has passed regulations and has submitted all the needed documents.)

In September, the FDA announced that several products—including the Reno brand of liver spread—have not secured any Certificate of Product Registration (CPR) from the agency, as required by Republic Act No. 9711 or the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009.

Without a CPR, the FDA said it cannot assure the safety of products for human consumption.

Consequently, the FDA ordered manufacturers and retailers to immediately stop selling the unregistered products.

/MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>