It’s Christmas and NAIAx, SLEx, STAR, TPLEx are toll-free

MANILA, Philippines – Five expressways of the San Miguel Corp. will not be collecting toll for Christmas and New Year.

SMC Tollways corporate communications head Marlene Ochoa confirmed on Tuesday no fee will be collected at the tollgates of Ninoy Aquino International Airport Expressway (NAIAX), Skyway, South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR) Tollway and Tarlac -Pangasinan – La Union Expressway (TPLEX).

This will be from 10 p.m. of Dec. 24 to 6 a.m. on Dec. 25, and from 10 p.m. of Dec. 31 to 6 a.m. of Jan. 1.

SMC Tollways — the operator of the five expressways — said this is their way of giving back to their road users, timed for the holidays.

