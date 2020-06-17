““It’s finally happening”: Gal Gadot shares new release date of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’”

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is set to be released this October.

Photo Credit to Warner Bros.

Gal Gadot announced the new release date of the highly anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 movie.

On her Instagram page, the actress shared her excitement as fans can finally watch the film later this year.

“The new release date for WW84 is October 2, 2020. Wow, it’s finally happening, and I couldn’t be more excited! To all the fans that stuck with us through this time, thank you so much! We couldn’t have done this without you,” she said.

Gal added, “I’m so excited for you to get to see it #WW84 it will be worth the wait.”

Wonder Woman 1984 was first slated for release on June 5 but it did not push through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gal will reprise her role as Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman. Chris Pine, who plays the role of Steve Trevor, will also return in the movie.