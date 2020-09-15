It’s Official: Harry Styles’ 2020 Australian Tour Is Cancelled

Straight from the horse’s mouth – Harry Styles‘ scheduled Australian tour has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. After several days of uncertainty regarding the status of the tour, the main man himself has taken to social media to confirm the shows will not be going ahead.

“Everyone’s health and safety remains our top priority, which is why I unfortunately have to postpone all 2020 shows in South America, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand until further notice,” Styles tweeted earlier today. “I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months. I can’t wait to see you all on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 15, 2020

Earlier this week, there was confusion regarding the tour, which was originally scheduled to kick off in November, after ticket vendor Ticketek told a fan the singer’s shows were “proceeding as planned” despite the ongoing pandemic.

That response was met with incredulity on social media due to international borders largely being closed, and full-capacity arena concerts – such as Haz’s planned shows at Rod Laver Arena and Brisbane Entertainment Centre – unable to take place at the moment. The company later explained they were taking instructions regarding the tour from Live Nation Australia and were “urgently seeking clarification” from the promoter.

Ticketek have yet to issue a statement regarding the cancellation and refunds – we’ll update you when that changes.