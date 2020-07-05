It’s Official: Kanye West Confirms He’ll Take On Donald Trump For US Presidency

Hold onto your butts, society, because ‘sif 2020 wasn’t already enough of a dumpster fire of batshit fuckery, Kanye West has just made good on his threats from five years ago to run for President of the United States.

Yes people, just when you thought this year couldn’t get an weirder, it seems #Preezy2020 is a red hot goer.

Ye confirmed the news on Twitter today, coinciding with America’s 4th of July Independence Day, confirming he will take on his good mate Donald Trump for the position of POTUS in this November’s US presidential election.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” the rapper tweeted. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION”

However, Ye’s historic Twitter declaration has been met with plenty of raised eyebrows online, particularly in light of the fact that it arrived devoid of any official press releases, statements or information about his platform as the election looms a mere four months away.

To boot, at the time of writing, Kanye’s official website contains exactly zero information about his planned presidential run, so it remains unclear whether he actually plans to follow through on the big announcement??

However, not among Kanye’s naysayers is billionaire Elon Musk, who tweeted to the rapper: “You have my full support!”

It comes after Kanye recently announced plans to have a tilt at the US Presidency in 2024, in the midst of readying the release of a brand new album & a collab with Skrillex and FKA Twigs (which ICYMI is coming this week!)

We’ll bring you more on this peak 2020 news as it develops. In the meantime, here’s 8 Reasons Why Kanye West Would Be A Better President Than Donald Trump.

