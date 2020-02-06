It’s Official! Weezer, Green Day & Fall Out Boy Announce Joint Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 7, 2020
The rumours were all true! Weezer, Green Day, and Fall Out Boy are bringing that special Hella Mega Tour to Australia. Yup, we’re getting four stadium shows from the giant rock trio in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.
The three bands are blessing emos worldwide too. The Hella Mega Tour has already laid down dates across the US and Europe — so when they each vague-tweeted that Aussie flag our hearts couldn’t be still.
They’ll be touching down in November this year. Tickets go on sale exactly one week from now, Friday, 14th February.
If Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy together on a lineup isn’t enough for you, they’re also taking NZ rock-pop group, The Beths with them. They’re responsible for infectious tunes like ‘Future Me Hates Me’.
The Hella Mega Tour Australia W/ Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer
With special guests The Beths
Tickets on sale Friday, 14th February
Pre-sale tickets available head to Live Nation for all the details
Sunday, 8th November
HBF Park, Perth
Tickets: Official Website
Wednesday, 11th November
Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
Tickets: Official Website
Saturday, 14th November
Bankwest Stadium, Sydney
Tickets: Official Website
Tuesday, 17th November
Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane
Tickets: Official Website