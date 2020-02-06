It’s Official! Weezer, Green Day & Fall Out Boy Announce Joint Australian Tour

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 7, 2020

The rumours were all true! Weezer, Green Day, and Fall Out Boy are bringing that special Hella Mega Tour to Australia. Yup, we’re getting four stadium shows from the giant rock trio in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

The three bands are blessing emos worldwide too. The Hella Mega Tour has already laid down dates across the US and Europe — so when they each vague-tweeted that Aussie flag our hearts couldn’t be still.

They’ll be touching down in November this year. Tickets go on sale exactly one week from now, Friday, 14th February.

If Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy together on a lineup isn’t enough for you, they’re also taking NZ rock-pop group, The Beths with them. They’re responsible for infectious tunes like ‘Future Me Hates Me’.

The Hella Mega Tour Australia W/ Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer

With special guests The Beths

Tickets on sale Friday, 14th February

Pre-sale tickets available head to Live Nation for all the details

Sunday, 8th November

HBF Park, Perth

Tickets: Official Website

Wednesday, 11th November

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 14th November

Bankwest Stadium, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website

Tuesday, 17th November

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Tickets: Official Website