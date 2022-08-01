It’s SG57! Cart Out In Celebration Of iShopChangi’s National Deal Parade In SingaporeNationalDayBanner.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 August 2022 – From 1 – 31 August 2022, join in the jubilee of Singapore’s 57th birthday when you cash in on exciting bundles, one-for-one deals and unbeatable discounts of up to 57% sitewide on tax and duty-free items, brought to you exclusively by iShopChangi’s National Deal Parade. It’s a birthday bash like no other, so buckle up for SG57!

Don’t Miss Out On Daily Sitewide Vouchers & Weekly Flash Sales, Plus Electronics Exclusives

Start out with daily discount codes for selected items across iShopChangi throughout the month. Lock in <NATDAY10> to enjoy 10% off, with a minimum order of S$87, capped at S$50. If you need more, there is <NATDAY15> that’ll reduce any order worth at least S$257 by 15%, capped at S$100. And when you cart out products worth S$557, type in <NATDAY18> for a 18% discount, capped at S$150.

Shake off more dollars from your orders with <NATDAYFLASH> every Tuesday at 10pm sharp and be one of 50 lucky shoppers each week to enjoy 57% off your cart, capped at S$57 with no minimum spend. Feel the same adrenaline rush at 10am every day from 6 – 10 August and be amongst the lucky 57 to stand a chance at S$57 off your cart, with no minimum spend, when you key in promo code <MAJULAH57>. Even if you miss that opportunity, there’s still a 12% discount waiting for you during the same period when you check out with <88FLASH12>, no minimum spend, capped at S$50.

But that’s not all! Tech lovers won’t be able to resist the 7% discount on all electronics, with a minimum spend of S$350, discount capped at S$80, when they lock in <NATDAYTECH> at checkout.

Shop Local, Feel Local

When it’s the nation’s birthday, local brands will definitely take the spotlight. Use <LOVESG20> when you cart out selected Changi LoveSG products any time in August and enjoy 20% off a minimum spend of S$59, capped at S$20. Upsize your discounts from 8 – 14 August with the code <LOVESG25>, and knock off 25% from original prices for Changi LoveSG products with a minimum order of S$59, capped at S$15.

Take the birthday bash up a notch and enjoy exclusive bundle deals at just S$57 from various homegrown brands, starting with the Daily Essentials Recruitment Kit from Porcelain Skincare, reduced from S$91. Complement your purchase with IDS Skincare Tinted Sunscreen, discounted by 17% from the original S$69. Prepare for snack time with Tong Garden National Day Exclusive Snack Bundle, originally priced at S$70.80.

From 6 – 10 August and 29 – 31 August, don’t miss out on the Kinohimitsu Bird’s Nest Gift Set – Fruity Camellia Tea (S$49.90) and D’Tox Plum Juice 6’s (S$39.90), as well as the Heure Ageless Eye Serum (S$160), offered at the price of one for two.

Must Chiong & Super Shiok Bundles To Grab

Keep your eyes peeled for more sitewide deals, with the best weekly prices on your favourite products and hard-to-miss bundles.

From 1 – 7 August, enjoy 15% off Dan Yamahai Junmai Ginjo‘s original price of S$88 and cart it out at S$75. Kinohimitsu’s Collagen Diamond 32’s + Collagen Nite 32’s bundle can be snapped up at S$178, saving you 36% from the usual S$279.60. For the best of Umeshu, go for the bundle comprising the Choya Golden Ume Fruit together with one 750ml and two 200ml bottles of the Choya Ume Salute, priced at S$72.20, reduced from S$90.20.

Between 8 and 14 August, get the best prices on the Disney x Mayer special edition Mickey Loves SG 4 in 1, a bundle featuring an air fryer, air purifier, multi-cooker and rechargeable USB fan, all at a stunning S$188, down by 57% from S$435.90. Or, drop into your cart the Ogawa Airify™ – Germagic Air Cleaner (White) at S$368, discounted from the original S$798. Go for the Roborock S7 MaxV Robot Vacuum and Roborock Empty Wash Fill Dock combi too in the same week, and cash it out at just S$1,557, down from the original S$2,298.

Then from 15 and 21 August, enjoy an 18% discount on the Bluefeel Barset 4D Fan at S$57 and 50% off the Mayer 12L Air Toaster Oven at S$89. You can also walk away with two pairs of the Xiaodu du Smart Buds TWS Wireless Earbuds from Baidu for the price of one, at S$49.90.

Go out with a bang from 22 August till the end of the month and save 43% from the original S$1,388 when you check out with the Ogawa Omknee 2 – Foot & Knee Massager at S$798. Spruce up your gaming desk with the Super Gaming Bundle comprising a TUF Gaming Keyboard K1, TUF Gaming Mouse M3, TUF GAMING H3 Headset and Cerberus Mini Gaming Mat – all at a whopping S$118.99, originally priced at S$188.

Special Offers for Travellers and Non-Travellers

With incredible discounts on top of duty-free deals, iShopChangi nails it big time when it comes to online shopping. Plus, when you join the Changi Rewards membership, you enjoy an additional 15% discount on your first purchase and up to 3% rebate. Complement this with a S$5 Welcome Voucher when you sign up to Changi Pay.

If you’re travelling, you can put in your order between 30 days in advance to up to 12 hours before your flight, and collect your purchases from any of the Collection Centres across the departure halls of all terminals at Singapore Changi Airport. Alternatively, provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. When checking out, redeem 7% off your order, with no minimum spend, capped at S$50, with the code <FLY7>, which you can apply up to three times till the end of the year.

Non-travellers can also revel in duty-free shopping and have their products delivered to them at no extra charge as long as they cart out with a minimum of S$59 and provide a local delivery address.

