“‘It’s Showtime’ hosts greet Ryan Bang on his birthday”

“It’s Showtime” host Ryan Bang is celebrating his 29th birthday on Tuesday, June 16.

Fans and celebrities took to social media to send their birthday greetings, among them his co-hosts in the ABS-CBN noontime show Anne Curtis, Billy Crawford, and Vhong Navarro.

Fellow stars John Prats, Joross Gamboa, Jason Abalos, and Barbie Imperial also greeted Ryan on his special day. 

Here’s a look:

ANNE CURTIS

BILLY CRAWFORD

VHONG NAVARRO

KARYLLE

AMY PEREZ

JUGS JUGUETA

TEDDY CORPUZ

ERIC “ERUPTION” TAI

WILBERT ROSS

JOHN PRATS

JOROSS GAMBOA

JASON ABALOS

BARBIE IMPERIAL

