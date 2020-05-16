“‘It’s Showtime’ hosts reunite to dedicate song to Madlang People”

The hosts of ABS-CBN’s noontime program “It’s Showtime” has virtually reunited to dedicate song to the Madlang People who are just as eager for them to return on air two months since they last held a live show.

In a video uploaded on its official Facebook page Thursday, May 14, Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, Karylle, Jhong Hilario, Amy Perez, Ted Corpuz, Jugs Jugueta, and Ryan Bang sang “Kahit Maputi na Ang Buhok Ko” to serenade their avid fans whose smiles they said they look forward to seeing again soon.

Aside from their performance, each host took turns in thanking their fans for their unwavering support during this trying time, and asked for their continued prayers as the renewal of their network’s franchise continues to languish in Congress.

Watch the video below: