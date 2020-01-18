It’s too early to present Duterte’s ‘legacy’ – Lacson

MANILA, Philippines — “It’s only been three years. It is too early to present his legacy,” Sen. Panfilo Lacson said in Filipino on Saturday.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson said this Saturday after some government officials of Duterte administration presented the achievements of their offices so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Duterte Legacy Campaign on Friday boasted of frontline projects such as Alternative Learning System; the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education; the Build, Build, Build Program; Universal Health Care; Freedom of Information; Presidential Task Force on Media Security; Bangsamoro Basic Law; and the government’s crackdown on illegal drugs.

The presentation, which also stated “public’s continuous support and acceptance of Duterte’s leadership, should be done in the Duterte administration’s fifth year, Lacson said.

FEATURED STORIES

“It’s too early — just three years. So many things can still happen. They’re entitled, though, to do their own propaganda,” the senator said.

Lacson also noted that it is important for Filipinos to judge the administration’s presentation, saying that it would up to them to verify whether the achievements presented were credible.

“For example, if the government says they won the fight against graft and corruption, the public should ask: Is it true? If the government said they are successful at the anti-drug operation, people should ask: Is the government telling the truth?” he said.

/atm

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ