“‘It’s very stressful’: Juliana Gomez explains why entering a relationship from showbiz is not an option”

Juliana Gomez prefers someone who away from the spotlight.

Juliana Gomez, the only daughter of showbiz and politics powerhouse couple Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres-Gomez, opened up about her take on millennial courtship including what she’s looking for in a guy and why she would never enter into a relationship from someone in showbiz.

Speaking to movie and television writer G3 San Diego, Juliana shared why she’s still into the more traditional form of courtship as opposed to the modern take on dating.

She said: “For me, it’s necessary. Like I want the guy to show me that you know I want this. I like it very traditional. That’s what I don’t like though about dating in my age because they feel that messaging you ‘good morning’ is enough when it’s not because my best friends message me good morning and it doesn’t mean that they like me, ‘di ba?”

She added: “Like people my age are so confusing in the sense that they don’t know what they want. They just know that you’re pretty but that’s it. Like it stops there.”

With most young girls nowadays clueless about whether or not a guy likes them, she also shared when to know if a person is into her or not.

“Usually a guy will make time even if we’re just friends. Hey, do you want to get dessert after this or you wanna go out for lunch? And iba ‘yung pagkasabi nila. ‘Yung nagpapacute na sila. You can just tell,” she stated.

When asked what she’s looking for in a guy, Juliana — now taking up a Public Administration program at the University of the Philippines-Diliman — said she only wants someone who would get along with both her family and friends.

“For me, I just want someone who’s gonna fit in well in my family and someone who will get along with my friends. Physically someone tall,” she said.

Then again, Juliana believes that at the end of the day, a person’s standards won’t matter as long as you like that person.

“Sometimes, a guy can be like 5’9’’ but he has this huge personality that makes you laugh and makes you happy. So you’ll never know talaga. You can set all these standards for yourself but when you meet a guy that you really like, he doesn’t have to fit those standards. That’s how it always is naman eh,” she said.

Juliana also shared the importance of being true to one’s self, explaining why introducing real self to the person she likes weighs a lot.

She said: “Honestly, you don’t act a certain way. Because I feel that if you just, it’s so cheesy and it’s so cliche. But if you just be yourself, the guy has to get used to you. Because kung sakaling magkatuluyan kayo, that’s who you are. Like he’s gonna be stuck with that personality. So you might introduce your real self, right?”

While both her mom and dad are both showbiz royalties, Juliana said she would never date someone from the industry.

“I just know that I wouldn’t want to date anyone in show business. I think it’s too complicated on my end. It’s hard to explain but let’s just say that wala their life is complicated and there will be times when you’ll have to be more understanding,” she said.

Prodded why she would never date someone from showbiz, Juliana explained it has been stressful for her just by looking at the way the relationship of her parents went when her father was still in the biz.

“It’s very stressful. I saw how it was with my parents when my dad was taping all the time during those times when he was still in show business. And he didn’t have a lot of time at home, you know? And I saw how much my mom missed him,” she said.

She added: “I mean, it was still a good relationship. It’s just that it’s very different now you know like they have so much time together.”

Reiterating that she doesn’t want to enter into a relationship with someone from showbiz, she said: “Someone who isn’t in the spotlight, I guess?”

Meanwhile, Juliana also revealed that based on her experience, guys liked her for her personality and not for the name she carries with her.

“I never encountered anyone who liked me for the name I carried. If I had a guy that liked me, it would always be just because they find me funny. You know, the typical guy thing na I like her because she’s sporty and she’s tall and things like that. So I don’t know, I don’t think it matters to them also,” she said.

On why she prefers dating a Filipino over a foreigner, Juliana said explaining local humor time and again to someone just won’t work.

Back in 2019, former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate Marco Gallo admitted that he and Juliana became a couple.