“IU confirms filming for movie with Park Seo-joon to start next month”

IU and Park Seo-joon are all set to start filming their movie called “Dream” this May.

South Korean darling IU has confirmed that cameras will start rolling next month for her upcoming movie with Park Seo-joon.

On Monday, April 13, IU made an appearance on KBS’ Cool FM to give her fans some updates about her life — including what she’s been up to while on quarantine.

Speaking to Jung Eunji via her show Gayo Plaza, IU made an exciting revelation about her upcoming movie with Itaewon Class actor Park Seo-joon.

According to IU, she has recently met with the cast of the movie and principal photography is set to commence next month. And as it turns out, the entire production of the film, titled Dream, will last for about four months.

[THREAD] Info about upcoming Korean film ‘Dream’ starring actor Park Seo Joon and Lee Jieun (IU) 📹Let’s go, Dream team! ⚽️✨ Details of the film (synopsis, character description, plot, premiere date, interviews, etc) will be constantly compiled and updated under this thread. pic.twitter.com/TvQVEegQLj — Team 🌟🍬 (@IUteamstarcandy) March 22, 2020

Watch the full video below:

IU, dubbed as Nation’s Little Sister in South Korea, is one of her home country’s most famous personalities in both music and acting.

She came to the Philippines last December 2019 for a concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

Meanwhile, Park Seo-joon is one of South Korea’s most sought-after actors, starring in successfully shows and films over the years.

He came last year for a fan meeting at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Dream is set to follow a group of individuals who will try to reach for their goals of making it to an annual soccer event called the Homeless World Cup.