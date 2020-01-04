“IU, Park Seo Joon set to star in a new film”

IU’s talent agency confirmed that she will be joining Park Seo Joon in a film to be helmed by Lee Byung Hun.

2020 is looking good so far as two of South Korea’s biggest stars – IU and Park Seo Joon – are set to work on a big screen project together.

According to a report by South Korean website Soompi, a source from talent agency KakaoM has confirmed that IU will be playing a lead role alongside Park Seo Joon in a film with a working title called “Dream.”

IU, who previously starred in TV shows such as My Mister and The Producers, is set to mark her first commercial film following her four-part Netflix film debut “Persona.”

Dubbed as South Korea’s “little sister,” IU also starred in “Hotel Del Luna” which currently airs on ABS-CBN.

Park Seo Joon, on the other hand, was first announced to star in “Dream” back in October 2019.

Lee Byung Hun, who helmed the 2019 box office hit action-comedy film “Extreme Job” is set to direct the film.

“Dream” is set to follow a group of individuals who will try to reach for their goals of making it to an annual soccer event called the Homeless World Cup.

Both Park Seo Joon and IU visited the Philippines in 2019.

Park Seo Joon came to Manila for a fan meeting at the Mall of Asia Arena while IU stage a concert at the Araneta Coliseum.