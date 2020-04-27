“IU recruits BTS member Suga for a collaboration”

IU’s collaboration with BTS’s Suga will come out next month.

As IU gears up for her highly-anticipated comeback this May, the agency of the K-Pop icon revealed that she’s working on a collaboration with BTS’ Suga, Soompi reports.

On Monday, April 27, EDAM Entertainment confirmed that IU’s upcoming single comes with a music video.

“IU will be releasing a digital single on May 6, and she will also be releasing a music video along with her music,” a representative from EDAM Entertainment said in a statement.

In the same statement, EDAM Entertainment revealed that IU, dubbed Nation’s Little Sister in South Korea, collaborated on the track with Suga — one of the members of K-Pop group BTS.

“As musicians of the same age, the two singers were able to relate to one another and use that as a foundation for exchanging opinions. They created their own unique synergy, which is reflected in their song.”

The said announcement sent fans into a frenzy — calling the alliance of the two artists “Collaboration of the Year.”

Several others threw in their early predictions, saying the song will surely make it to the top of the charts as soon as it comes out.

#IUxSUGA will break records and will stay at the charts even years after it’ll be released like our queen majesty spring day. — MIN-FUSED⁷ (@corpbish_) April 27, 2020

Most powerful collaboration of 2020. #IUxSUGA @BTS_twt

I get goosebumps until now, never imagine this collab would ever happened. I’m really anticipating for their music together. 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/33GvH4Io2I — P⁷💜BTS²⁰¹³ (@ptrcbrcln1030) April 27, 2020

NUMBER 1 TRENDING ON TWITTER, I JUST WOKE UP AND SAW THAT IU AND SUGA WILL HAVINH A COLLAB,,, THEY WILL SURELY BREAK THE RECORD. WHO’S EXCITED???? #IUxSUGA pic.twitter.com/9RqonI1XA6 — 전 (@jeon_aeaea) April 27, 2020

Best Collaboration of the year goes to #IUxSUGA 💞 pic.twitter.com/8kGuUeOogQ — 𝓙𝓸𝓼𝓱𝓾𝓪 𝓛𝓪𝓭𝓻𝓲𝓵𝓵𝓸 𝓑𝓪𝔂𝓪𝔀𝓪🏳️‍🌈 (@josh_bayawa) April 27, 2020

The song is said to hold a special significance to IU as Soompi reported that she personally participated in the entire production process of the song.