Ivacy VPN & Startpage Collaborate to Strengthen Internet Users’ End-to-End Online Privacy Experience

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ivacy VPN , a leading VPN service provider, and Startpage , the world’s first and most private search engine, today announced a partnership that adds Startpage as a private search option when Ivacy users make a virtual private network (VPN) connection through the Ivacy app, giving them a truly holistic private online experience.

Ivacy VPN and Startpage, both founded over a decade ago, share a focused and deep commitment to online freedom and privacy. By providing VPN users the ability to search privately with Startpage, the two companies offer an end-to-end private online experience to users who are already deeply privacy conscious as well as those seeking the right tools to browse the internet more freely and securely.

“Startpage offers results which people have become more accustomed to i.e., Google,” said Alan Martin, PR Manager, Ivacy. “This new partnership has the potential to lead to an increased privacy and security for internet users who choose not to share their browsing habits with anyone.”

Neither Ivacy nor Startpage track users’ IP addresses, log browsing data or sell user data to third parties, ensuring users remain protected and anonymous while surfing the internet and giving them total control over their data. Ivacy VPN, an active and trusted member of VPN Trust Initiatives by I2C, offers 2,000+ servers in 100+ locations, allowing users to connect to as many VPN servers as they like to experience true internet freedom. This in turn grants them access to content that would otherwise be unavailable to them.

Startpage, founded in 2006 and headquartered in the Netherlands, is the world’s most private search engine, providing true privacy and Google search results without tracking. Startpage does not store or leak personal data such as IP addresses, and doesn’t use tracking cookies. Its partnership with Ivacy brings users a powerful one-two punch of a secure VPN and the most private search engine on the market.

“Ivacy has been a highly secure, private and trusted VPN for as long as Startpage has been around, and we share many of the same values around protecting online freedom and privacy,” said Robert E.G. Beens, co-founder and CEO of Startpage. “This partnership further extends how and where people can search the internet privately without being tracked or having their data logged and sold. Together, we’re excited to give users easier access to the types of online privacy tools they need to protect their data without sacrificing user experience or search results.”

For more information and to connect to Ivacy VPN, please visit Ivacy.com. For more info on Startpage, please visit Startpage.com.

About Ivacy VPN

Ivacy VPN is an industry veteran in premium VPN services and a founding member of VPN Trust Initiates by I2C enables users to beat geo-restrictions and censorship, encrypt internet connection and browse anonymously. With the Ivacy VPN premium subscription, you get access to 2000+ servers in more than 100+ locations. Ivacy was the first VPN Company to introduce a unique feature called “Split Tunneling.” The Fastest VPN award of 2019 along with 4.8/5 consumer trust rating endorsed Ivacy`s reliability and trust in the mind of its consumers.

About Startpage

Startpage is the world’s most private search engine. Founded in the Netherlands in 2006, the company has grown to become the preferred choice of anyone who cares about accurate search results as much as they care about their privacy. Startpage doesn’t track, log, share or sell personal user data or search history. The company offers an exclusive feature – “Anonymous View” – which allows users to browse other websites without being tracked. Startpage offers best-in-class search results and applies its proprietary anonymizing process to protect users’ online privacy. The company delivers completely un-profiled search results and protects consumers from annoying ads and price trackers. Startpage protects its world-wide users by adhering to the stringent Dutch and EU privacy laws, including GDPR. To find out more about how to change to the world’s most private search engine, read installing the Startpage browser extension or setting Startpage as your default homepage . Follow the company on Twitter @startpage or sign up for its newsletter Privacy Please! at https://www.getrevue.co/profile/Startpage .

