“Ivana Alawi admits Coco Martin is her type: ‘Ang gwapo niya pag nagwo-work’”

Ivana Alawi admitted that she has a crush on Coco Martin. The sexy actress shared that men with Pinoy features like Coco is her type.

“Si Coco Martin [ang crush ko]. I am very vocal naman na crush ko ang mga Pinoy looking guys,” she said during her interview at the story conference of Ang Lihim ni Ligaya.

Aside from his looks, Ivana said that she also admires Coco as a director. She got to work with him when she became one of the guest stars of FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano .

“Ang gwapo niya pag nagwo-work. Ano kasi parang siya ‘yung nag-direk ng scene, ang gwapo niya pag nagdi-direk siya,” Ivana remarked.