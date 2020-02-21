“Ivana Alawi admits Coco Martin is her type: ‘Ang gwapo niya pag nagwo-work’”

Ivana Alawi shared that she likes Pinoy-looking guys.
Photo credit: @ivanaalawi on Instagram (left)/ @mr.cocomartin on Instagram (right)
“Si Coco Martin [ang crush ko]. I am very vocal naman na crush ko ang mga Pinoy looking guys,” she said during her interview at the story conference of Ang Lihim ni Ligaya.
Aside from his looks, Ivana said that she also admires Coco as a director. She got to work with him when she became one of the guest stars of FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.
“Ang gwapo niya pag nagwo-work. Ano kasi parang siya ‘yung nag-direk ng scene, ang gwapo niya pag nagdi-direk siya,” Ivana remarked.
Now that she is starring in her very own teleserye, Ivana extended her gratitude to Dreamscape for entrusting her Ang Lihim ni Ligaya.
“I feel so blessed kasi parang ang laking project na ‘to na ipinagkatiwala nila sa akin. I never expected kasi ever since I love Dreamscape and they are the ones who gave me the opportunity na magkaroon ng show dito . My first show na parang may exposure was with Dreamscape. Sila talaga nagbukas ng pinto sa akin,” she stated.