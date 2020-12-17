“Ivana Alawi and Raffy Tulfo are the most searched celebrities on Yahoo Philippines in 2020”

See the full list of the newsmakers on Yahoo Philippines this year.
Ivana Alawi and Raffy Tulfo topped the most searched personalities on Yahoo Philippines this year.
Yahoo Philippines released its Year in Review list, sharing the newsmakers and trending celebrities on its platform in 2020.
Ivana is an actress and a popular YouTuber in the Philippines with 10 million subscribers. Raffy is a broadcast journalist, who has also his own YouTube channel called “Raffy Tulfo in Action.”
Ivana even became a guest on Raffy’s channel last May and he pranked the actress on his show.
Sarah Geronimo, Catriona Gray, Bea Alonzo, and Son Ye-jin are also among the most searched female celebrities on Yahoo Philippines this year.
Meanwhile, Hyun Bin, Fernando Poe Jr., Marcelito Pomoy, and Manny Pacquiao also made it to the “Most Searched Male Personalities” list.
South Korean series Crash Landing on You is the most searched show on the platform. ABS-CBN shows TV Patrol and FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano also made it to the list.
See the full list of the Year In Review of Yahoo Philippines below:
MOST SEARCHED FEMALE CELEBRITIES
Ivana Alawi
Sarah Geronimo
Catriona Gray
Bea Alonzo
Son Ye Jin
Vanessa Bryant
Nadine Lustre
Kim Chiu
Angel Locsin
KC Concepcion
MOST SEARCHED MALE PERSONALITIES
Raffy Tulfo
Hyun Bin
Fernando Poe Jr.
Marcelito Pomoy
Manny Pacquiao
Lee Min Ho
Robin Padilla
Kai Sotto
Park Seo Joon
Ji Chang Wook
MOST SEARCHED MOVIES AND TV SHOWS
Crash Landing on You
Encantadia
TV Patrol
America’s Got Talent
Frozen 2
Wowowin
The World of the Married
Ang Probinsyano
365 Days
Parasite
TOP NEWS TERMS/NEWSMAKERS
Taal Volcano
Kobe Bryant
United States Presidential Election
Rodrigo Duterte
Bayanihan Act 2020
Donald Trump
Francis Leo Marcos
George Floyd
Kim Jong Un
Kenny Rogers
MOST SEARCHED EVENTS
NBA (2019-20 season)
PBA Philippine Cup
Australia Open
2020 MLB Season
French Open
Formula 1
NFL
UFC
US Open
PGA Championship
POPULAR SEARCHES RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS IN PH
Coronavirus update
Coronavirus Philippines
Covid 19 symptoms
Covid 19 update worldwide
Covid 19 vaccine
Covid 19 tracker
Quarantine
Pandemic
Lockdown
Coronavirus Italy