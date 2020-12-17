“Ivana Alawi and Raffy Tulfo are the most searched celebrities on Yahoo Philippines in 2020”

See the full list of the newsmakers on Yahoo Philippines this year.

Ivana Alawi and Raffy Tulfo topped the most searched personalities on Yahoo Philippines this year.

Yahoo Philippines released its Year in Review list, sharing the newsmakers and trending celebrities on its platform in 2020.

Ivana is an actress and a popular YouTuber in the Philippines with 10 million subscribers. Raffy is a broadcast journalist, who has also his own YouTube channel called “Raffy Tulfo in Action.”

Ivana even became a guest on Raffy’s channel last May and he pranked the actress on his show.

Sarah Geronimo, Catriona Gray, Bea Alonzo, and Son Ye-jin are also among the most searched female celebrities on Yahoo Philippines this year.

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin, Fernando Poe Jr., Marcelito Pomoy, and Manny Pacquiao also made it to the “Most Searched Male Personalities” list.

South Korean series Crash Landing on You is the most searched show on the platform. ABS-CBN shows TV Patrol and FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano also made it to the list.

See the full list of the Year In Review of Yahoo Philippines below:

MOST SEARCHED FEMALE CELEBRITIES

Ivana Alawi

Sarah Geronimo

Catriona Gray

Bea Alonzo

Son Ye Jin

Vanessa Bryant

Nadine Lustre

Kim Chiu

Angel Locsin

KC Concepcion

MOST SEARCHED MALE PERSONALITIES

Raffy Tulfo

Hyun Bin

Fernando Poe Jr.

Marcelito Pomoy

Manny Pacquiao

Lee Min Ho

Robin Padilla

Kai Sotto

Park Seo Joon

Ji Chang Wook

MOST SEARCHED MOVIES AND TV SHOWS

Crash Landing on You

Encantadia

TV Patrol

America’s Got Talent

Frozen 2

Wowowin

The World of the Married

Ang Probinsyano

365 Days

Parasite

TOP NEWS TERMS/NEWSMAKERS

Taal Volcano

Kobe Bryant

United States Presidential Election

Rodrigo Duterte

Bayanihan Act 2020

Donald Trump

Francis Leo Marcos

George Floyd

Kim Jong Un

Kenny Rogers

Ivana Alawi marks 1st year as a vlogger

MOST SEARCHED EVENTS

NBA (2019-20 season)

PBA Philippine Cup

Australia Open

2020 MLB Season

French Open

Formula 1

NFL

UFC

US Open

PGA Championship

POPULAR SEARCHES RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS IN PH

Coronavirus update

Coronavirus Philippines

Covid 19 symptoms

Covid 19 update worldwide

Covid 19 vaccine

Covid 19 tracker

Quarantine

Pandemic

Lockdown

Coronavirus Italy