“Ivana Alawi flies to Cagayan to distribute relief goods to typhoon victims”

Actress and social media personality Ivana Alawi joined the list of celebrities who have distributed relief goods to families affected by the typhoon Ulysses in Cagayan.

Actress and social media personality Ivana Alawi joined the list of celebrities who have extended help to families affected by the Typhoon Ulysses in Cagayan.

On Tuesday, November 17, Ivana personally went to Tuguegarao in Cagayan to distribute relief goods for the flood-stricken victims, who were displaced by Typhoon Ulysses as it wreaked havoc in the province last week.

After the relief operation, Ivana also paid Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba a courtesy call at the Cagayan Provincial Capitol in Tuguegarao.

Photos of the Kapamilya actress’ visit in Cagayan were uploaded online.

Locals pose for photos with actress Ivana Alawi after her courtesy call at the Cagayan Provincial Capitol, Tuguegarao… Posted by ABS-CBN News on Monday, November 16, 2020

TINGNAN: Youtube Star na si Ivana Alawi, bumisita sa Tuguegarao City, Cagayan upang bisitahin ang mga nasalanta ng bagyo. 📷 Francis Jorque Jane Posted by Taga Tuguegarao ka kung on Monday, November 16, 2020

IVANA ALAWI distributing relief goods at LINAO NORTE TUGUEGARAO CITY CAGAYAN 🥰🥰🥰 PROUD SISTER HERE 😅😅🤣🤣 Posted by Meng Caranguian Batang on Monday, November 16, 2020

Other celebrities who have reached out to the victims of Typhoon Ulysses include Angel Locsin, Willie Revillame, KC Concepcion, Bea Alonzo, Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones, Daniel Padilla, and Ruffa Gutierrez.

READ: KC Concepcion at Ruffa Gutierrez, lumipad papuntang Cagayan at Isabela upang mamahagi ng tulong sa mga nasalanta ng bagyo

Ulysses, the 21st tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year and the 8th for the past two months, battered Luzon Thursday, November 12, with heavy rainfall and strong winds that left parts of Metro Manila and nearby areas submerged.

It left at least 67 people dead and forced tens of thousands of residents across the country to flee their homes, with some scrambling onto rooftops to await rescue amid severe flooding.