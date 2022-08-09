Ivana Alawi Gives Back to her YouTube fans, Gives away 8,000 Food Packs

To Celebrate 15 million YouTube Subscribers, Ivana Alawi gives away Cash and Food Packs

Ivana Alawi gave 8,000 food boxes with P150 each as an act of gratitude for gaining 15 million YouTube subscribers.

She has surpassed 15 million subscribers on YouTube, marking yet another achievement for the actress-vlogger on the video-sharing platform. She has also been named one of YouTube’s top ten content creators in the country for two years in a row, 2020 and 2021.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel, Alawi said she is just giving back now because she waited for her family to settle into their new home after reaching 15 million YouTube subscribers in YouTube. Ivana expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to repay those who helped her to make her dreams possible.

Photo lifted from: MSN

Ivana’s initial goal was to distribute 15,000 packs to the community, but because of food preparation issues, they only gave 8,000 total food packs. She continued by thanking her audience and emphasizing that this was how she was repaying them for all the love and support that she received.

“Sobrang thank you sa inyo for watching us, supporting, loving and subscribing to us,” Ivana said.

“Sobrang blessed ako na nandyan kayo and super ibabalik namin lahat ng blessings na ibinibigay niyo sa amin, and also the love and support na ibinibigay niyo sa pamilya ko.” she added.

The video mentioned that the food packs included rice, canned goods, Korean rice cake treats, and soap bars from her beauty line. Her family, Fatima, Hash, and Amira, together with their housekeepers, gave out the items along with a serving of champorado for the people.

Photo lifted from: @Ivanaalawi/ Instagram

Along with celebrities like Alex Gonzaga and Donnalyn Bartolome, Ivana has emerged over the past years as one of the most well-liked showbiz figures who has transformed into YouTube stars. Her vlog covers a wide range of topics, including pranks on her loved ones and closest friends, “A Day in My Life” vlogs, and Q&A mukbang sessions.

On the other hand, Ivana spent nearly Php 300,000 last May when she went on a shopping spree with her family, employees, and unidentified strangers as part of the “Buying everything you can carry” challenge. She also earlier fulfilled the wish of her housekeeper by paying for a nose job at celebrity doctor Vicki Belo’s clinic.

Ivana Alawi is not only a famous YouTube vlogger and actress, but she is also a businesswoman. In her most recent vlog, she discussed the launch of her skincare line.

