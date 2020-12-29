“Ivana Alawi, Liza Soberano among this year’s ‘The 100 Most Beautiful Faces’ according to TC Candler”

Ivana Alawi and Liza Soberano are the only Filipinos on the ‘The 100 Most Beautiful Faces’ list this year.

Ivana Alawi and Liza Soberano made it to this year’s TC Candler’s “The 100 Most Beautiful Faces” list.

Ivana landed the 11th spot on the list while Liza ranked 14th. Ivana and Liza are the only Filipinos who made it to this year’s list.

It’s the first time that Ivana has appeared on the list. Meanwhile, this is Liza’s sixth appearance. Back in 2017, Liza was hailed as “The Most Beautiful” by TC Candler.

Israeli model Yael Shelbia topped this year’s list. Other personalities who made it to the top 10 are Nancy Jewel McDonie, Josie Lane, Nana, Halima Aden, Thylane Blondeau, Emilie Nereng, Tzuyu, Meika Woollard, and Lalisa Manoban.

[embedded content]

TC Candler and The Independent Critics have been publishing “The 100 Most Beautiful Faces” list since 1990.

READ: Liza Soberano to remain a Kapamilya, to headline new movie with Enrique Gil

According to TC Candler, the list is “not about the hottest or the most famous celebrity. Rather, the list attempts to inform and broaden public opinion, instead of reflecting it.”

TC Candler announced Ivana and Liza’s nominations back in April.