“Ivana Alawi on collaborating with DJ Loonyo: ‘Girls, hindi ko siya aagawin sa inyo'”

Ivana Alawi collaborates with DJ Loonyo in her ‘Boyfriend Prank’ vlog.

Ivana Alawi pranked her mother Fatima Marbella in her latest YouTube vlog. In the said video, the sexy actress pretended that DJ Loonyo was her boyfriend.

“Ang gagawin natin for today is ‘Ivana’s Boyfriend Prank.’ So magkakaroon ako ng jowa for today and for today only. It’s not real guys. So please don’t bash at huwag niyo po siya iba-bash dahil katuwaan lang po ito and pumayag siya so ang kasama natin is DJ Loonyo,” Ivana said.

[embedded content]

She added, “Huwag kayong mag-aalala, girls, hindi ko siya aagawin sa inyo. Mga sisters para sa inyo po siya. Katuwaan lang po itong video, huwag po kayo mainis.”

What ensued was a hilarious reaction from Ivana’s mother.

READ: How Ivana Alawi reacted to Bretman Rock’s fanboy moment over her

Ivana later on revealed to her mom that it was just a prank. Despite the fact that she was already told that it was just for show, Fatima still cautioned Ivana and DJ Loonyo that their prank might lead into something real.

“‘Pag kayo nagka-developan niyan, naku. ‘Yung mga prank-prank niyong ganyan kapag nagka-developan kayo. Naku ‘yung mga kiligan niyo kanina. ‘Yung mga ngiti-ngitian niyo,” she said.

The video has already amassed more than four million views as of this writing.

Both Ivana and DJ Loonyo are currently single