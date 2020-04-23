“Ivana Alawi says her heart is ‘too broken’ to give it away again”

Ivana Alawi shares reason why she does not want to rush into having a relationship.

“After ko masaktan doon sa ex ko, sabi ko, ‘From now on, hindi ko na ibibigay agad ang puso ko.‘”

These were the words of Ivana Alawi on why she is too cautious when it comes to love. In her recent vlog, Ivana discussed on why she does not want to have a love life at the moment.

“Sobrang maingat ako ngayon sa puso ko, so hindi siya porke’t kinikilig ako nang kaunti, ibibigay ko na agad ang puso ko. I think process siya. Kailangan na ma-feel ko na, ‘Ay, gusto ko na ang taong ‘to.’ At gusto rin niya ang pamilya ko. After ko masaktan doon sa ex ko, sabi ko, ‘From now on, hindi ko na ibibigay agad ang puso ko.’ Oo, kikiligin ako. Oo, magiging open pa rin ako sa mga manliligaw, pero hindi ko agad ibibigay buong puso ko,” she shared.

Ivana added, “Siguro, ligawan mo muna ako, ligawan mo muna ang pamilya ko, and then we’ll see. I think my heart is too broken to just give it away again.”

The sexy actress is currently being linked to DJ Loonyo after their vlog collaboration went viral online.

“Sobrang naa-appreciate ko si DJ Loonyo kasi ang dami kong natututunan sa kaniya. Sobrang bait niya at sobrang nakaka-inspire siya, hindi lang sa akin, kung ‘di sa maraming tao,” she said.

Although she finds the online star inspiring, she stressed that she doesn’t want to rush into having a relationship.