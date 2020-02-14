“Ivana Alawi shares she once auditioned for PBB”

Ivana Alawi shared her journey as an artist in her latest YouTube vlog.

Ivana Alawi looked back on the many challenges that she faced before she reached the success and the popularity that she has now. In her latest YouTube vlog, Ivana shared that she used to audition for commercials but she was rejected most of the times.

“Nag-audition ako sa commercials, ayon rejected pa rin ang lola niyo. So much rejection in life. Sa dami-dami kong vini-TR wala akong nakuha. Marami beses akong nag-audition pero lahat ng ‘yun di para sa akin,” she said.

She relayed that she also used to be an “extra” for some shows.

“Sa totoo lang nag-start talaga ako from the bottom. Galing talaga ako sa baba at nag-try talaga ako sa pagiging extra. Dumadaan ako sa likod, mga background, ganon,” she said.

Ivana also shared that she onced audition for Pinoy Big Brother.

“Nag-audition ako sa pangarap ko na PBB. Pumila ako sa audition sa Marikina. Pumila kami ng 4 AM para mapunta ako sa unahan dahil ang dami eh, 9,000 yata ang pumila that day tapos kasama ko si mama, tapos natulog kami sa kalye. Kasi parang 4 AM, natapos ako ng 4 AM the next day. Parang 24 hours kami nandon and then nakuha ako sa Marikina,” she said.

[embedded content]

She was able to make it to the call back. “Ang saya ko non kasi out 9,000 siguro 100 kami natira so ang saya ang sarap sa pakiramdam nong time na ‘yun.”

After her PBB audition, Ivana shared that she tried entrepreneurship. And then her mother tried to refer her to a renowned talent manager and that’s when her career started skyrocketing.

“May time talaga siya eh. Hindi palagi mong oras, at hindi palanging oo. Marami kang pagdadaanan na rejection bago mo ma-meet ang pangarap mo. After ten years of trying, nakita ko ang sarili ko sa TV ko na umaarte,” she said.

Ivana attributed her success to her mother. “Lahat ng ‘yun hindi dahil sa akin, hindi dahil bumalik ang tiwala ko sa sarili ko, hindi dahil hindi ako nag-give up. Kundi dahil kay mama kasi siya ‘yung hindi nag-give up sa akin,” she said.

Ivana signed an exclusive contract with ABS-CBN on February 7.