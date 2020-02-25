“Ivana Alawi shares she received inheritance from Moroccan father”

Ivana Alawi shared that she is sharing the inheritance to her whole family.

Ivana Alawi shared that her Moroccan father left her with inheritance. In an interview on Gandang Gabi Vice , the sexy actress shared that she was the one who received it among her siblings.

“Kasi apat kaming magkakapatid pero sa akin niya pinangalanan lahat,” Ivana said.

The sexy actress relayed that she is sharing the inheritance to her whole family.

“Kasi ano ‘yun eh sa daddy ko kaya hindi ko kino-consider na sa akin kasi hindi ko naman siya pinaghirapan. Para sa family ‘yun eh,” she said.

In the show, it was also revealed that Ivana finished culinary school.

[embedded content]

“‘Yung dahilan kung bakit ako nag-culinary ay para sa [magiging] asawa ko. Eh kasi sabi nila a way to a man’s heart is through his stomach. [Ang maging] housewife gusto ko ‘yun talaga,” she stated.

Ivana is set to star in a new teleserye titled Ang Lihim ni Ligaya in ABS-CBN. It is the first major role of the actress in the network.

“I feel so blessed kasi parang ang laking project na ‘to na ipinagkatiwala nila sa akin. I never expected kasi ever since I love Dreamscape and they are the ones who gave me the opportunity na magkaroon ng show dito . My first show na parang may exposure was with Dreamscape. Sila talaga nagbukas ng pinto sa akin,” Ivana remarked in her previous interview.