“Ivana Alawi to DJ Loonyo: ‘Napi-picture mo na ba buhay mo sakin?’”

Ivana Alawi and DJ Loonyo engaged in sweet exchange on Twitter.

#LooVana is real!

As if Ivana Alawi’s vlog featuring DJ Loonyo wasn’t enough to make fans feel kilig, the two engaged in a cheesy conversation on Twitter.

The sweet exchange began when the Rockwell dance group member tweeted the “Ligaya” star if she could ask her a question and threw a pick-up line, writing: “Camera ka ba?” To which the latte responded: “Bakit napipicture mo na ba buhay mo sakin?”

Fans went wild when DJ Loonyo suddenly responded with an even cheesier line, saying: “’Di “PA” naman. Pero everytime I look at your pictures, I can’t help but … smile.”

Alawi, seemingly teasing the online dance sensation about her mother’s possible reaction on their Twitter exchange, replied: “Ambot sa imo! Behave ka naaaa lagot ka kay mama.”

See the full thread below:

Bakit napipicture mo na ba buhay mo sakin? Hahah 🤭 https://t.co/IjKY6DsyxM — Ivana Alawi (@IvanaAlawi) April 8, 2020

Haha di “PA” naman🙈

Pero everytime I look at your pictures,

I can’t help but…… smile🙊 https://t.co/zGLYjCfZ2J — DJ LOONYO (REAL) (@DJLOONYO2) April 8, 2020

Ambot sa imo! Behave ka naaaa lagot ka kay mama 😩 https://t.co/z0ka8DZgax — Ivana Alawi (@IvanaAlawi) April 8, 2020

Even before Alawi’s collaboration with DJ Loonyo on YouTube, fans have been associating the two with each other for the kind of impression they leave on their gender opposites.

Both content creators, Alawi often do vlogs while DJ Loonyo focuses on making one to two-minuter dance videos.

Both of them have admitted to being single.