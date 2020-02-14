“Ivana Alawi to men who are in a relationship: ‘Wag niyo na i-save photos ko’”

Ivana Alawi says she gets bashed by women who blame her for their breakups.

Ivana Alawi is the latest Kapamilya star to officially ink an exclusive contract with the network and is now gearing up for more acting projects.

However, despite being dubbed as the new ‘Pantasya ng Bayan,’ Ivana wants to let the public know that there’s more to her sexiness.

“I want to show also my acting side. There’s more than ‘yong sexiness, image, ‘yong pagpapakita ko ng skin, ‘yong pagiging hubadera ko,” she told ABS-CBN News .

But before starring in her own show “Ligaya,” Ivana has already made a name for herself in the world of vlogging and is now one of the most viewed celebrities on YouTube. The actress is also known for her sexy poses and most of her fans are male, often posting their adoring comments on Instagram .

She is also aware that a lot of girls get mad at her because she sometimes becomes the reason why they breakup with their boyfriends and they would even message her to address the issue.

“They were like ‘nag-break kami dahil sa ‘yo’ kasi ‘yung jowa daw nila were saving my photos,” she shared.

Ivana then gave an advice to her male fans who are also in a relationship.

“Sabi ko guys ‘wag na kayo mag-save ng photos ko para hindi kayo mag-break,” the budding actress stated.