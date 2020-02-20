“Ivana Alawi to people sending her indecent proposals: ‘You cannot buy me'”

Ivana Alawi shared that she has been receiving indecent proposals amid her rising popularity.

“Actually ang dami sobra ngayon, lalo na ngayon na parang feeling nila makukha ka kasi di ba, I mean [I] show skin and ano, pero dini-deadma ko sila. Minsan sinasabihan ko sila, ‘No. You cannot buy me’,” she said in an interview at the story conference of her upcoming soap Ang Lihim ni Ligaya.

She added, “Feeling nila mayaman [sila] makukuha [nila] lahat. You cannot buy everything with money.”

With her millions of followers on Instagram and subscribers on YouTube, Ivana remarked that she is still overwhelmed by her new found fame.

“Hindi ko pa siya ma-process. Bigla kasi talaga eh so I mean hindi ko masyado iniisip na parang ito na, hindi, parang sa akin na lang I’m gonna continue being myself,” she stated.

On her reaction on being tagged as the new “Pantasya ng Bayan,” Ivana said, “Nakakatuwa naman, di ba, wow? Kasi di ko naman actually target ‘yun eh so to be given that is wow, nakakatuwa.”

Ivana Alawi shares she once auditioned for PBB

With her upcoming series Lihim Ni Ligaya, Ivana wants to prove that aside from her sexy image, she is also a great actress.

“Aside from being sexy gusto ko rin ipakita na kaya ko rin umarte na hindi lang puro pa-sexy, na puro pakita ng skin, ‘yung swimsuit, I can do so much more,” she said.