“Ivana’s hilarious (and wild!) moments with mom will make your day”

Ever since the alluring and quirky Ivana Alawi started her vlog, fans can’t get enough of her—her Youtube channel now has a whopping five million subscribers with an average of six million views each video.

Netizens are fond of her uploads and it surely never fails to trend.

Aside from her sister Mona Alawi , her Mommy Fatima is also present in her videos and their kulitan is really entertaining!

Hailing from Puntod, Cagayan de Oro, Fatima Alawi used to be an OFW in Bahrain. There, she fell in love with Samir Al Alawi, a Moroccan national, and gave birth to three children. Unfortunately, their marriage did not work out, so Fatima decided to go back to the Philippines, where she happily raised her three children: Hashim, Ivana and Mona.