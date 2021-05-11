Ivermectin trial results will be seen after 4-5 months–FDA

THE initial results of the clinical trials for the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as a possible cure for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) won’t be released until “four to five months” from the start of the trials, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) to determine if the drug has properties to cure the virus amid a clamor from its proponents.

FDA Director-General Rolando Enrique Domingo, the investigators from the University of the Philippines – National Institutes of Health are finalizing the clinical trial protocol and would start recruiting its patients by June.

“Hopefully within four to five months, they will come up with the final results and we will see,” Domingo said in an interview on CNN Philippines on Tuesday.

Domingo added that once the trials prove that it has beneficial effects against Covid-19, then the FDA may consider adjusting its indication and register it with the agency as a possible drug against the virus.

He said that while the drug has been given a certificate of product registration as an antiparasitic medicine for humans, it still needs a prescription from a doctor and will not be sold over the counter.

Domingo said that doctors who will prescribe ivermectin for off-label use such as for Covid-19 will be liable for any adverse effects that their patients may experience.

“The responsibility lies in the doctor. The doctor has the right to prescribe it to his patients, and it has to be done with logic and experience and intake and knowing about their patients, and when the doctor prescribes it, you have to divulge completely to the patient what they are giving them and what are the possible effects,” Domingo said.