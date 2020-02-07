“Iwa Moto reveals battle with bipolar disorder and PTSD”

Iwa Moto chooses to focus on the brighter side of life after continuing to battle her mental illness.

Actress Iwa Moto has opened up about her continuous battle with her mental illness but she has chosen to look at the brighter side of her life.

Iwa revealed in her latest Instagram post that she is diagnosed with bipolar with severe panic attack, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and restless leg syndrome (RLS).

“Everyday I struggle to live my life as normal as possible. It’s hard for me to wake up and sleep.. to control my emotions. To be as jolly as I used to be. And to be ME,” she wrote.

She then shared that although it is difficult to face these mental illnesses, she has come to accept the fact that it is okay to admit her struggles and has chosen to not be defined by her situation.

“But everyday I fight my condition. I take my meds., and I put on a smile. I am surviving everyday… Having mental health issues is hard. Esp with the stigma. But it’s ok.. I have accepted it and I AM OK with it.

I am learning to live with it, but at the same time doing my best not to be defined by my illness. I am striving to become a better version of me everyday. I AM A WARRIOR.”

Currently, Iwa is a hands on mom to her daughter Eve, whom she fondly calls Mimi. Eve is her daughter with her longtime partner Panfilo Lacson Jr., who is Jodi Sta. Maria’s ex-husband.

Jodi and Iwa have also formed a friendship and in Jodi’s previous interviews, she has been vocal about her admiration towards Iwa.

“I am very thankful din don sa friendship namin ni Aileen (Iwa) at nagpapasalamat ako kasi si Aileen din ‘yung tumatayong pangalawang ina ni Thirdy ‘pag nandoon siya sa daddy niya,” Jodi shared.