“Iwa Moto shuts down body-shaming haters, explains weight gain”

“I’m fat. So what? Is there anything wrong with that?” said former actress and model Iwa Moto.

“I’m fat. So what? Is there anything wrong with that?”

This is what Iwa Moto told a few body-shaming netizens, who are particular of how her body should look like.

The former actress and model took a stand against body shaming after several netizens commented about her weight in a recent video she posted on her Instagram page.

“Yes, I am fat. But is it really necessary to body shame me? Kesa taba ko ang pag-diskitahan nyo, find something productive to do rather than stalking someone else’s Instagram. Nakikitingin ka na lang, dami pang hanash. Hahaha,” Iwa said.

“When posting this video, I know a lot will say nasty things about me. But I opted to post it. Because it shows how me and my daughter bond. And how happy I made her by learning this dance. So this is me.. I’m fat. So what? Is there anything wrong with that?” she added.

She went on to explain that the reason why she can’t lose weight “even if I really try” is because she’s taking antidepressants, which can cause a wide range of unpleasant side effects, including, among others, increased appetite and weight gain.

“I’m taking 2 different antidepressants, 2 different mood stabilizers, 1 Alprazolam, [and] 1 Clonazepam,” she shared.

“All this is because of my condition, and people who body shame me or say nasty things about me are people who are nasty to the bones. You may know my name, but you don’t know my story,” she added.

(Screenshot from Fashion Pulis)

Iwa, 31, earlier revealed that she has been battling mental health problems, including bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which she attributed to being abused in the past, as well as her miscarriage and first failed marriage.

WATCH: Iwa Moto opens up about mental health in emotional video

“Yes, I am a PWD (person with disability),” she continued. “And congrats sa inyo na you just insulted someone with a disability.

“I didn’t want to post all this pero honestly I got so affected. I know I shouldn’t but I did. And sadly one of my [illnesses] is that I cannot control my feelings. I wish I could control it but I can’t. And I don’t wish this to happen even sa mga taong galit sakin because it is really hard,” she added.

In the end, Iwa told her bashers that they could simply “unfollow” her if they don’t like what they see.

“Utang na loob. Sa lahat ng troll dyan na walang magawa [please] unfollow me. I really don’t mind. Magiging masaya pa ako,” she said.