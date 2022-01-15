IX Asia Indexes Announces the Results of the ixCrypto Index Quarterly Review (2021 Q4)logoixCrypto.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media
OutReach – 15 January 2022 – Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited
announced the 4th quarter review of the ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”).
This is the first crypto benchmark index launched in Hong Kong.
The number of constituent
cryptos remains unchanged at 11 constituents after the
review. The free float adjusted
market capitalization coverage is 74.25%, while the 90-day-average volume
coverage is 60.36%. The constituents change and recapping at 40% will be
effective on January 21, 2021 (Friday).
Since the last review, there
has been an increase in the crypto total market capitalisation from USD1.92tn
to USD2.47tn (+28.7%), and a jump in the
daily volume from USD89bn to USD114bn (+28.1%). Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto
in the constituent list, with its price has gone up by 13.51% since the last
review.
More details about the ixCrypto
Index, including its constituents and constituents’ weight, are provided in the
Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/
Appendix
1
ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”)
|
Universe
|
All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world
|
Selection Criteria
|
Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization (“MC”) coverage and in the top 25 of 90-days-average-trading-volume.
|
Number of Constituents
|
Variable/11 currently
|
Launch Date
|
12th December 2018
|
Base Date
|
3rd December 2018
|
Base Value
|
1,000
|
Reconstitution Rule
|
If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not in top 25 of trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening.
|
Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency
|
Quarterly and with a fast entry rule
|
Weighting Methodology
|
Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%, or a 40%/ 30%/ 20% step cap under extreme conditions
|
Currency
|
US Dollar
|
Dissemination
|
Daily, 12:00 noon (HKT)
Hourly, every :00 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (HKT)
Every 15 seconds, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (HKT)
|
Website
Appendix 2
Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto
Index
|
|
Crypto
|
90-day-average-volume *
|
90-day-average- Market Cap
|
Cum. Market Cap Coverage
|
Weighting (%) After 40% Cap
|
1
|
Bitcoin
|
$34,261,894,952(1)
|
$1,058,276,139,597
|
42.81%
|
40.00%
|
2
|
Ethereum
|
$19,254,692,827(2)
|
$486,370,080,281
|
62.49%
|
37.97%
|
3
|
Cardano
|
$2,844,562,296(4)
|
$59,628,610,659
|
64.90%
|
3.92%
|
4
|
Solana
|
$2,410,071,328(5)
|
$58,921,883,120
|
67.29%
|
4.60%
|
5
|
XRP
|
$3,464,184,431(3)
|
$48,252,013,509
|
69.24%
|
3.43%
|
6
|
Polkadot
|
$1,657,811,965(13)
|
36,888,146,868
|
70.73%
|
2.34%
|
7
|
Dogecoin
|
$1,744,384,827(12)
|
$29,473,927,826
|
71.92%
|
1.95%
|
8
|
Terra
|
$1,161,172,352(14)
|
21,326,080,247
|
72.79%
|
2.64%
|
9
|
Litecoin
|
$1,779,081,549(11)
|
$12,989,934,623
|
73.31%
|
0.88%
|
10
|
Polygon
|
$510,175,053(22)
|
$12,758,554,249
|
73.83%
|
1.57%
|
11
|
Bitcoin Cash
|
$124,107,118(44)
|
$10,494,495,073
|
74.25%
|
0.70%
Data as of 31 December 2021 (HKT)
* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the
parentheses
* For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the “ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper” on our website
Appendix 3
ixCrypto Indexes Series Dissemination
IXCI, IXBI, and IXEI will be
disseminated via the ixCrypto Index official webpage and the Nasdaq Global
Index Data Service (GIDS) at a 15-second interval from 9 A.M to 9 P.M. on every
Hong Kong trading days. The tickers are shown below:
|
Index Name
|
Nasdaq GIDS Ticker
|
ixCrypto Index
|
IXCI
|
ixBitcoin Index
|
IXBI
|
ixEthereum Index
|
IXEI
For vendors in Hong Kong or
Mainland China, please contact IX Asia Indexes Data Services by emailing [email protected] to get the index for dissemination in the
Greater China Region.