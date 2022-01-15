IX Asia Indexes Announces the Results of the ixCrypto Index Quarterly Review (2021 Q4)logoixCrypto.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media

OutReach – 15 January 2022 – Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited

announced the 4th quarter review of the ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”).

This is the first crypto benchmark index launched in Hong Kong.

The number of constituent

cryptos remains unchanged at 11 constituents after the

review. The free float adjusted

market capitalization coverage is 74.25%, while the 90-day-average volume

coverage is 60.36%. The constituents change and recapping at 40% will be

effective on January 21, 2021 (Friday).

Since the last review, there

has been an increase in the crypto total market capitalisation from USD1.92tn

to USD2.47tn (+28.7%), and a jump in the

daily volume from USD89bn to USD114bn (+28.1%). Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto

in the constituent list, with its price has gone up by 13.51% since the last

review.

More details about the ixCrypto

Index, including its constituents and constituents’ weight, are provided in the

Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/



Appendix

1 ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”) Universe All crypto coins traded in at least two different exchanges around the world Selection Criteria Cryptocurrencies ranking in the top 80% of cumulative full market capitalization (“MC”) coverage and in the top 25 of 90-days-average-trading-volume. Number of Constituents Variable/11 currently Launch Date 12th December 2018 Base Date 3rd December 2018 Base Value 1,000 Reconstitution Rule If the coverage is below 75% or any of constituents is not in top 25 of trading volume, IXCI will be reconstituted to bring MC coverage back and do liquidity screening. Reconstitution and Rebalancing Frequency Quarterly and with a fast entry rule Weighting Methodology Free float adjusted market capitalization weighted with a cap of 40%, or a 40%/ 30%/ 20% step cap under extreme conditions Currency US Dollar Dissemination Daily, 12:00 noon (HKT) Hourly, every :00 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (HKT) Every 15 seconds, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (HKT) Website https://ix-index.com/

Appendix 2

Weightings of the Constituents of ixCrypto

Index

Crypto 90-day-average-volume * 90-day-average- Market Cap Cum. Market Cap Coverage Weighting (%) After 40% Cap 1 Bitcoin $34,261,894,952(1) $1,058,276,139,597 42.81% 40.00% 2 Ethereum $19,254,692,827(2) $486,370,080,281 62.49% 37.97% 3 Cardano $2,844,562,296(4) $59,628,610,659 64.90% 3.92% 4 Solana $2,410,071,328(5) $58,921,883,120 67.29% 4.60% 5 XRP $3,464,184,431(3) $48,252,013,509 69.24% 3.43% 6 Polkadot $1,657,811,965(13) 36,888,146,868 70.73% 2.34% 7 Dogecoin $1,744,384,827(12) $29,473,927,826 71.92% 1.95% 8 Terra $1,161,172,352(14) 21,326,080,247 72.79% 2.64% 9 Litecoin $1,779,081,549(11) $12,989,934,623 73.31% 0.88% 10 Polygon $510,175,053(22) $12,758,554,249 73.83% 1.57% 11 Bitcoin Cash $124,107,118(44) $10,494,495,073 74.25% 0.70%

Data as of 31 December 2021 (HKT)

* 90-day-average-volume ranking in total market is shown in the

parentheses

* For the calculation methodology of the index, please refer to the “ixCrypto Index Methodology Paper” on our website

Appendix 3

ixCrypto Indexes Series Dissemination

IXCI, IXBI, and IXEI will be

disseminated via the ixCrypto Index official webpage and the Nasdaq Global

Index Data Service (GIDS) at a 15-second interval from 9 A.M to 9 P.M. on every

Hong Kong trading days. The tickers are shown below:

Index Name Nasdaq GIDS Ticker ixCrypto Index IXCI ixBitcoin Index IXBI ixEthereum Index IXEI

For vendors in Hong Kong or

Mainland China, please contact IX Asia Indexes Data Services by emailing [email protected] to get the index for dissemination in the

Greater China Region.