“Iya Villania and Drew Arellano expecting baby number 3”

Iya Villania shared the good news to her husband Drew Arellano last Christmas.

Iya Villania and Drew Arellano documented the day when they found out they were expecting their third child and shared it with their immediate family during the holidays.

In their vlog, the happy family were opening gifts and when it was already Drew’s turn, he opened a gift from Iya that showed a sonogram and a letter that says, “Love, ready for baby #3? Merry Christmas! Love, Mrs. A.”

Drew was surprised and was holding back his tears. Their family was likewise happy with the news, with Iya’s mom hoping it would be a girl this time.

[embedded content]

However, Iya suggested that they would not have a gender reveal until she gives birth, leaving it as a surprise to which Drew agreed.

They now have two sons, Primo and Leon.