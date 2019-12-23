“Iza Calzado and Ben Wintle celebrate their first anniversary”
“
After attending the world premiere of her Metro Manila Film Festival film Culion in Palawan last weekend, Iza Calzadora celebrated her first wedding anniversary online as she reminisced about her sunset beach wedding with Ben Wintle held in Club Paradise last year.
A year in and I am more in love with you than ever. Through life’s ups and downs, through my crazy tantrums you have stayed by my side. Thank you for being my partner in life and for accepting me for who I am while encouraging and supporting me to bloom into the best version of myself. May we always remember this moment when God made His presence and blessing felt by giving us the most beautiful day and lighting ever. As we said on that day, together we are unbreakable. Happy Anniversary, my love. Here’s to the first of many! 💕
”