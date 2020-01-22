“Iza Calzado just got dragged into James-Nadine split, here’s why”

Iza Calzado, one of the many celebrities who were admittedly saddened by the shocking news of James Reid and Nadine’s breakup, just got dragged into the local showbiz’s latest tumult.

Days after James Reid and Nadine Lustre confirmed their split on television, fans continue to break the Internet with their reactions — and now even their own conspiracies — over what is undoubtedly the biggest breakup in local showbiz thus far this 2020.

And Iza Calzado, one of the many celebrities who were admittedly saddened by the shocking news, just got dragged into this latest showbiz tumult. It turns out that the “Culion” actress has been receiving hate messages from fans after some mistook her for Issa Pressman — the sister of Yassi Pressman — who is now being tagged online as the supposed third party in the controversial breakup of James and Nadine, otherwise known as JaDine.

While the former couple and Issa have yet to speak out on the matter, Iza has since taken to her Instagram Stories to share her hilarious reaction to the whole mix-up.

“People of the Philippines, anong kaguluhan ito??? Hahaha! May asawa na ako! Lord!” she was quoted as saying in one of her entries.

Sharing a screenshot of a fan calling her “ahas” on Instagram via direct message (DM), the 37-year-old also joked: “But wait, there’s more! Does this mean pasok pa ako sa early 20s market? May asim pa ba si Tita Iza? Wrong account, though! Hahaha!”

“Pero seryoso, guys, sad ako [na] nag-break ang #JaDine,” she added.

Iza is married to model-entrepreneur Ben Wintle. The couple exchanged I dos at a resort in Palawan on December 19, 2018.