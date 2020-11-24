“Iza Calzado marks mother’s 19th death anniversary”

Iza Calzado marked the death anniversary of her mother, Mary Ann Ussher, who died 19 years ago.

Iza Calzado on Monday, November 23, marked the death anniversary of her mother, Mary Ann Ussher, who died by suicide 19 years ago.

On her Instagram account, the actress posted a picture of her mom, with the caption: “19 years ago, I lost you.”

“How quickly time flies. I am learning so much about life and how tough it can be but also discovering how beautiful it is. I understand you a little better with each passing year. Wish we were given more time to experience this adventure called life together but deep inside I know you are with me in everything I do. I love you, Mama. I wish you peace, love, and light,” she added.

In October 2019, Iza revealed that she lost her mother to depression after years of struggling with bipolar disorder.

Her mother died in 2001, and her cause of death was initially reported as cancer.

She opened up about her mother’s death in a video released by She Talks Asia, a women’s movement she co-founded, on Mental Health Awareness Day.

“The sharing of this story is also my greatest gift to her. I want to let her know that I am no longer ashamed and I understand her,” she said.

* If you or a loved one is in need of help, the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) has trained respondents to properly deal with those in need. Contact the hotline at 0917-899-USAP (8727) / 0917-989-8727. You can also contact Hopeline Philippines at (02) 804-HOPE (4673), 0917 558 HOPE (4673), 2919 (Toll free for Globe, TM)