“Iza Calzado, nag-positibo sa COVID-19”

Positibo sa COVID-19 ang naging resulta ng test ng Kapamilya actress na si Iza Calzado. Ayon sa update ng kaniyang talent manager na si Noel Ferrer sa Instagram post, ibinahagi nito na natanggap na ng aktres ang resulta kahapon.

“Dear Family and Friends.

Iza Calzado received her results yesterday that she tested positive for CoVid.

“She is recovering well as she was aggressively treated for pneumonia and the virus. She can actually breath now without any oxygen assistance. She will be tested again to see if she is already negative,” ayon sa post.

Ito ay matapos ibahagi ng aktres sa kaniyang Instagram nitong March 25, na na-ospital siya dahil sa sakit na pneumonia.

Sa parehong post din ng talent manager, sinabi na walang simtomas sa ngayon ang mga taong nakasalamuha ng aktres, pati ang kaniyang asawa na si Ben Wintle.

“Her husband Ben and others who interacted with her have not shown any symptoms. She doesn’t know where she contracted the virus from, but it’s best for all of us to take seriously the advice of doctors and health authorities on proper hygiene, physical distancing, quarantine and social responsibility.

“Thank you to the frontliners who continue to risk their lives to attend to our kababayans like Iza. Let us continue to pray for the healing of Iza and our brothers and sisters who are most affected by this pandemic. God bless us all! #PrayingForIza #LabanIza,” pagpapatuloy ni Noel sa post.

Pansamantalang natigil sa pagte-taping si Iza, kasama ang mga kapwa aktor sa bagong serye na Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin. Sa ngayon, wala pang balita tungkol sa kalagayan ng kalusugan ng mga kapwa cast members tulad nila Jodi Sta. Maria, Sam Milby, at Maricel Soriano.