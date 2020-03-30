“Iza Calzado, naka-recover mula sa COVID-19”

Nag-negative sa huling test si Iza Calzado at ngayon ay maaari na raw makauwi mula sa pagkaka-confine.

Ibinahagi ni Noel Ferrer ang balita sa kalagayan ng kaniyang talent – ang Kapamilya actress na si Iza Calzado – sa isang Instagram post ngayong Lunes, March 30. Ayon sa post, nag-negative na sa COVID-19 si Iza at ngayon ay maaari nang makauwi mula sa pagkaka-confine sa ospital.

“It’s an amazing start of the week as we were just told that Iza can go home tomorrow after completing her IV antibiotics! Moreover, the good news is – Iza’s retest results came back and she is now negative for COVID.

“We would like to thank each and everyone of you for your prayers, love and support, especially the doctors, nurses and all the health workers who continuously risk their lives to serve us all at this time.

“Let us continue to pray as Iza continues to heal and support others who are battling with the virus,” ayon sa post.

Bumuhos ang dasal para sa kalusugan ng aktres mula sa mga kapwa artista at netizens, matapos mabalitang nag-positibo ito sa virus nitong Sabado, March 28.

Si Iza Calzado ang ikalawang artistang napabalitang natamaan ng naturang sakit, matapos maibalita ang kalagayan ni Christopher De Leon noong March 12.