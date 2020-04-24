“Iza Calzado on battling COVID-19: ‘There’s fear of losing your life, your breath’”

Iza Calzado recalled the struggles she endured when she was infected with COVID-19.

Iza Calzado confessed that thoughts of death clouded her mind when she was battling COVID-19.

“There’s fear of losing your life, your breath,” she said during a Facebook Live session with Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday, April 23.

She shared that she even asked her nurse, “Mamamatay na ba ako?”

Despite feeling massive fear, Iza shared that the encouraging words from the healthcare workers helped boost her morale.

“Miss Iza, marami kaming humahanga sa inyo. Marami pa kayong gagawing pelikula. Hindi pa kayong puwedeng mamatay,” one nurse told her according to the actress.

Iza Calzado, naka-recover mula sa COVID-19

The Kapamilya star further shared that during her battle with the disease, various aspects of her health have been affected She remarked that her faith kept her strong.

“I was battling a lot, physically, mentally, emotionally, but good thing marami na rin akong pinagdaanan. I guess it’s God’s grace that in several circumstances, there’s always a fork in the road …even in my darkest hours, I chose to go to the path that will lead me to light,” she stated.

On March 28, Iza’s manager Noel Ferrer announced that the actress tested positive for COVID-19 after being confined in the hospital for pneumonia. On March 30, Noel shared that the new results came back showing that she was already negative from COVID-19 and was already to be discharge from the hospital.