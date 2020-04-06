“Iza Calzado thankful for support and prayers she received while battling COVID-19”

Iza Calzado has a message for those who expressed support for her during her battle with COVID-19.

“Gusto kong magpasalamat sa inyong lahat, sa inyong tulong at sa inyong dasal. Sana po ay patuloy tayong magdasal at lumaban dahil kasama po ang ating mga frontliners, sama-sama tayong magdadamayan bilang Pilipino,” she said in pre-recorded video on ASAP Natin ‘To.

It was in March 28 when her manager Noel Ferrer confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19 a few days after the actress revealed via Instagram that she was suffering from pneumonia.

On March 30, Noel shared that Iza’s latest test result showed that she was already negative for the novel coronavirus.

“It’s an amazing start of the week as we were just told that Iza can go home tomorrow after completing her IV antibiotics! Moreover, the good news is – Iza’s retest results came back and she is now negative for COVID,” Noel posted on his social media last March.