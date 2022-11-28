IZIon24 – The first pocket insurance app in Vietnam determines to protect millions of people

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Ideal Life Consultancy Joint Stock Company held a press conference to announce the launch of insurtech product IZIon24 – the very first pocket insurance app in Vietnam.

The event had the presence of Mr. Kalidas Ghose – Director of Vietnam Prosperity Banking Company Limited SMBC – identified as FE Credit – a strategic partner of Ideal Life, and Mr. Hugh Terry – an insurance expert with over 25 years of experience. Both are well-known professionals with extensive experience in their respective industries.

As a technology startup developed by Vietnamese, Ideal Life offers intelligent and convenient solutions, in an effort to better the standard of life in a breakthrough digital era. Accordingly, IZIon24 is a pocket insurance application belonging to Ideal Life, employed with cutting-edge technology.

Through a one-stop solution, IZIon24 app enables users to satisfy all their demands, from product selection, providing information, making payments, managing contracts, and claiming compensation.

Thanks to a simple and easy-to-understand app language, users can easily seek information and comprehend the purpose and benefits of each insurance product. Keeping track of the active policies is no longer a concern, as users can “literally” carry their policies everywhere, anytime, and once their policy expires, it merely takes one touch to renew the plan…

IZIon24 app also allows users to compare product packages with an intuitive interface, thereby easily finding the right insurance product for their needs and their loved ones without having to consult multiple sources.

At the event, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Duy – Director of Ideal Life Consultancy JSC. said: “IZIon24 was created with the intention of serving as a bridge to bring suitable insurance products closer to customers, and leverage advanced technology solutions to answer their needs. In that sense, we also want to change the perception of Vietnamese about insurance by providing an easy experience with added value through IZIon24.”

In the future, Ideal Life will continue to enhance and improve the IZIon24 app, as well as expand the product portfolio. For instance, the pocket insurance app IZIon24 promises to offer insurance products tailored to the needs of each customer.