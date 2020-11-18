J Awards 2020 Winners: LIVE UPDATES

It’s that time of the year again – triple j’s annual J Awards have kicked off for 2020, with winners set to be announced on air throughout the day.
This year’s nominations are led by singer-songwriter Gordi and rapper JK-47, both of whom are up for two awards each. Australian Album of the Year noms also include the likes of Alice Ivy, Ball Park Music, Tame Impala, The Kid LAROI and Miiesha, while acts who are up for Double J Artist of the Year include Archie Roach, L-FRESH the Lion and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.
Plus, this year’s Done Good Award nominees reflect a year in which the music community has truly come together to support vital causes, celebrating individuals and initiatives that have brought change and inspired – Fire Fight Australia, livestream festival Isol-Aid and Ziggy Ramo are among the names listed in this year’s nominees.
We’ll be updating this article as winners are announced, so stay tuned!
J Awards 2020 (updated live)
Done Good Awards
Fire Fight Australia
Isol-Aid – for their innovation in producing over 30 online music festivals with local and international artists to raise money during COVID
Lucas Sutton
Mushroom Group/MCH
Ziggy Ramo w
triple j Australian Album of the Year
Alice Ivy, Don’t Sleep
Ball Park Music, Ball Park Music
DMA’S, The Glow
Gordi, Our Two Skins
JK-47, Made For This
Lime Cordiale, 14 Steps To A Better You
Miiesha, Nyaaringu
Spacey Jane, Sunlight
Tame Impala, The Slow Rush
The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
Double J Artist of the Year
Archie Roach
Gordi
L-FRESH The LION
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Washington
Unearthed Artist of the Year
Jaguar Jonze
JK-47
Mia Rodriguez
Sycco
Yours Truly
triple j and Rage Australian Music Video of the Year
OneFour, ‘Welcome To Prison’ – Directed by Jon Baxter and Nick Stevens
Sampa The Great, ‘Time’s Up’ (ft. Krown) – Directed by Sanjay De Silva
Tasman Keith, ‘Billy Bad Again’ – Directed by Joey Hunter
Tkay Maidza, ‘Don’t Call Again’ (ft. Kari Faux) – Directed by Tkay Maidza and Jordan Kirk
Violent Soho, ‘Pick It Up Again’ – Directed by Dan Graetz