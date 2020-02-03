“J. Lo and Shakira deliver explosive Halftime Show at Super Bowl”

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira rocked the Halftime show of this year’s NFL’s Super Bowl. The two Latina singers delivered a sizzling performance of their top hits, much to the delight of the football fans.

The two singers trended on Twitter following their explosive numbers.

Shakira performed her top hits like “She Wolf” and “Hips Don’t Lie,” among others.

Meanwhile, J. Lo performed “On the Floor,” “Jenny from the Block,” and “Let’s Get Loud” with daughter Emme.

[embedded content]

Their halftime show has already amassed more than 400k views on YouTube as of this writing.