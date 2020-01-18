Jacinta Roxani Cruz Olarte passes away

MANILA, Philippines–Jacinta Roxani Cruz Olarte passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was 65.

Roxani was the wife of Pepito Olarte, former sales director of the Inquirer Group of Companies, and mother of Winston Felipe, sales manager at Inquirer Interactive, Inc.

She is survived by Pepito and their children and spouses: Hanneycell and Benedict Navero, Michael Angelo and Sanlee Olarte, Winston Felipe and Betty Olarte, Israel and Delma Olarte, Wednesday Ann Olarte, and her eight grandchildren.

Her body lies at Chapel D, The Evergreen Chapels and Crematory at 1354 C. Raymundo Ave., Evergreen Memorial Gardens, San Miguel Pasig City.

Interment will be on January 26, Sunday, at 9 a.m.

The management and staff of INQUIRER.net wish to offer their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes during this dark time in the life of the Olarte family. May the soul of Mrs. Roxani Olarte rest in peace.

